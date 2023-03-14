Guess: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland — BIOGGIO, Switzerland — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $95.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Guess expects its results to range from a loss of 31 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.80 per share.
