The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $147.7 million in the period.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported net income of $42.2 million, or $2.95 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $615.3 million.