Phoenix New Media: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING — BEIJING — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 60 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $32.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $15.9 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $113.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $17.8 million to $20.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

