SentinelOne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.
The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $108.7 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $631 million to $640 million.
