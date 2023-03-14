Smartsheet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BELLEVUE, Wash. — BELLEVUE, Wash. — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $212.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $213 million to $215 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $943 million to $948 million.

