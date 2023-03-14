Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To stem financial panic, the US government promised to backstop any losses faced by customers of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, even those on deposits exceeding the typical federal insurance limit of $250,000. Though President Joe Biden said taxpayers would not foot the bill for the efforts, the cost could eventually be passed on to some banking customers, if the fallout is severe enough. Here’s a look at three sources of money that can help carry out the government’s promise, and another that might help other banks avert similar crises.

Deposit Insurance Fund

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has a fund specifically designed to repay depositors if their bank fails. Typically this is capped at $250,000 per customer for each eligible bank and per ownership category. But the government has made an exception for SVB and Signature Bank and agreed to make all their depositors whole. The Deposit Insurance Fund is funded two ways: through premiums charged to the insured banks, and through interest earned on funds invested in US government securities. According to the FDIC’s website, the fund had a balance of $128.2 billion at the end of 2022. For context, SVB had more than $175 billion in deposits at the end of last year, and Signature had roughly $89.2 billion in deposits as of March 8.

Advertisement

Banks’ Assets

One of the first steps the FDIC will take, now that it has seized both SVB and Signature, is to sell whatever assets it can. The proceeds of those sales would then be used to pay back depositors. At the end of last year, SVB had $209 billion in total assets. Signature Bank had total assets of $110.4 billion as of the end of 2022. SVB’s loan portfolio is seen as particularly attractive to prospective buyers and was not a contributing factor in the bank run that caused its demise. Apollo Global Management Inc., Blackstone Inc., Ares Management, Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. are among those who have expressed interest in buying pieces of SVB, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

Bank Fees

The FDIC can replenish its insurance fund by charging a “special assessment,” or a fee, on banks. The fee will vary based on bank size. There is concern among some groups that banks might pass this fee on to their customers by charging higher fees, increasing the interest rates on loans or reducing the interest they pay on deposits. Some lawmakers say they would take steps to protect consumers from having to face those costs.

Advertisement

Emergency Loans

The Federal Reserve created a new emergency lending program to stem panic and protect other banks from encountering similar struggles. The Bank Term Funding Program will offer loans for up to one year to qualifying banks that provide eligible collateral. If those loans are not fully paid back by the borrowers, the funding program will be backed up by $25 billion from the Exchange Stabilization Fund — a pot of money at the Treasury Department typically used to buy or sell currencies and to provide financing to foreign governments. The ESF has in recent years been used as a backstop for emergency lending facilities by the Fed. However, some analysts say it is unlikely the Fed will need to use it, since banks tapping the emergency facility will need to provide low-risk collateral such as Treasury securities or agency mortgage-backed securities before they receiving a loan.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article