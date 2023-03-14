The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Regional bank stocks rebound as SVB tensions ease

Regional bank stocks bounced in early trading Tuesday as worries eased on Wall Street over the state of their health. Washington’s banking rescue had a rocky start Monday, as the government response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank failed to ease concerns about some midsize banks and left investors wondering what the Federal Reserve would do next.

  • Regional bank shares mounted a rebound in premarket trading Tuesday, a day after taking steep losses. First Republic Bank, which had tumbled nearly 62 percent a day earlier, clawed back most of those losses before the opening bell Tuesday.
  • The collapse of New York-based Signature Bank, which has deep ties to the cryptocurrency industry, further roils the digital assets industry, which has suffered a string of major blows in recent months.
  • The government released inflation data on Tuesday. Prices eased slightly in February, but concerns over an increasingly fragile financial system are complicating policymakers’ already rocky path to slowing the economy.
