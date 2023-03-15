Capricor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The biotechnology company posted revenue of $959,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $960,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.47. A year ago, they were trading at $4.14.

