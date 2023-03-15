Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.5 million.
The specialty drug company posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $83.1 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $214.2 million.
Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRX