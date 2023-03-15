EverCommerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $161.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $160 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVCM

