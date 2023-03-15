FalconStor Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.8 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.1 million.
