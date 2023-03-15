Five Below: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $171.3 million. The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $3.07 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $723 million to $735 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $634.1 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion.

