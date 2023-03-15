Franco-Nevada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $165 million.
The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $320.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $700.6 million, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNV