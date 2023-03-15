GrowGeneration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, GrowGeneration said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $57 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.
