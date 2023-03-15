GrowGeneration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, GrowGeneration said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $57 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRWG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRWG

