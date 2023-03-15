LivePerson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its fourth quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $225.7 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $514.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $395 million to $410 million.

