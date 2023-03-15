LivePerson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $225.7 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $514.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $109 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $395 million to $410 million.
_____
