PagerDuty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $101 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $128.4 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $370.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 10 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $104 million for the fiscal first quarter.
PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $446 million to $452 million.
