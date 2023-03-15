Superior Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEMINOLE, Fla. — SEMINOLE, Fla. — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Seminole, Florida-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The uniform maker posted revenue of $148.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $578.8 million.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings to be 92 cents to 97 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $585 million to $595 million.

