UiPath: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $308.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $272 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATH