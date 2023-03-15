How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 3/15/2023

Stocks fell amid fresh worries about the banking sector, although Wall Street more than halved its losses by the closing bell.
Switzerland’s Credit Suisse sparked a broad selloff early Wednesday after its shares fell to a new low. Markets pared some of their losses as the Swiss National Bank said it could provide some assistance to Credit Suisse if needed.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 27.36 points, or 0.7%, to 3,891.93.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.83 points, or 0.9%, to 31,874.57.
The Nasdaq composite rose 5.90 points, or 0.1%, to 11,434.05.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.95 points, or 1.7%, to 1,745.94.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 30.34 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is down 35.07 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 295.16 points, or 2.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 26.76 points, or 1.5%
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 52.43 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is down 1,272.68 points, or 3.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 967.57 points, or 9.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 15.30 points, or 0.9%