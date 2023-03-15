Chinese businessman with ties to Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman with ties for former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, was arrested Wednesday as federal prosecutors unsealed a 12-count indictment alleging he defrauded his online followers out of more than $1 billion.
In August 2020, federal authorities arrested Bannon on a yacht belonging to Guo off the coast of Connecticut, alleging that he fleeced donors to a nonprofit group that claimed it was building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon pleaded not guilty and was later pardoned by then-President Trump.
Chinese businessman with links to Steve Bannon is driving force for a sprawling disinformation network, researchers say
This is a breaking story and will be updated.