The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Chinese businessman with ties to Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Federal prosecutors unsealed a 12-count indictment against Guo Wengui alleging he defrauded his online followers out of more than $1 billion

By
March 15, 2023 at 12:16 p.m. EDT
A Twitter page of Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in 2017. The Chinese businessman long sought by the Chinese government and known for his ties to such Trump administration figures as Stephen K. Bannon, was arrested Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in New York on charges that he oversaw a billion-dollar fraud conspiracy. (Andy Wong/AP)
Listen
1 min

Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman with ties for former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, was arrested Wednesday as federal prosecutors unsealed a 12-count indictment alleging he defrauded his online followers out of more than $1 billion.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Prosecutors allege that Guo — formally charged as Ho Wan Kwok and known as “Miles Guo” — spent some of the money on a mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari and a $37 million yacht.

In August 2020, federal authorities arrested Bannon on a yacht belonging to Guo off the coast of Connecticut, alleging that he fleeced donors to a nonprofit group that claimed it was building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon pleaded not guilty and was later pardoned by then-President Trump.

Chinese businessman with links to Steve Bannon is driving force for a sprawling disinformation network, researchers say

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Loading...