Michigan Senate repeals right-to-work law in historic victory for organized labor

In a narrow 20-to-17 vote on Tuesday, the state’s senate voted to revoke legislation that allows workers in union jobs opt out of membership and dues paying, sending it back to the state’s house for final approval.

March 15, 2023 at 9:51 a.m. EDT
Union members and supporters chant in the Capitol rotunda, Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, as they wait for a Right To Work bill to be voted on. A Michigan Senate committee voted Tuesday morning to advance bills that would represent landmark victories for labor unions by repealing the 2012 right-to-work law and reestablishing a prevailing wage standard for state projects. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)
The Michigan Senate approved a bill to repeal the state’s right to work laws in a major victory for unions and organized labor in the state, setting the state up to become one of the first in the country to overturn its right-to-work laws.

In a narrow 20-to-17 vote on Tuesday, along party lines, the state’s senate voted to revoke legislation that allows workers in union jobs to opt out of membership and paying dues, sending it back to the state’s house for final approval. The house voted to pass a similar law last week, but must sign off on final language.

The existence of right-to-work laws in 27 U.S. states, mostly in the South and Midwest, has been credited with the dramatic decline in union membership in the United States over the past several decades, as fewer workers sign up to join unions.

Under Republican control of state government, Michigan passed its right-to-work law in 2012.

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) has said she will sign the bill.

