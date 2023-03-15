Michigan Senate repeals right-to-work law in historic victory for organized labor

The Michigan Senate approved a bill to repeal the state’s right to work laws in a major victory for unions and organized labor in the state, setting the state up to become one of the first in the country to overturn its right-to-work laws.
The existence of right-to-work laws in 27 U.S. states, mostly in the South and Midwest, has been credited with the dramatic decline in union membership in the United States over the past several decades, as fewer workers sign up to join unions.
Under Republican control of state government, Michigan passed its right-to-work law in 2012.
Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) has said she will sign the bill.