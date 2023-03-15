Michigan Senate repeals right-to-work law in historic victory for organized labor

The Michigan Senate approved a bill to repeal the state’s right to work laws in a major victory for unions and organized labor in the state, setting the state up to become one of the first in the country to overturn its right-to-work laws.

In a narrow 20-to-17 vote on Tuesday, along party lines, the state’s senate voted to revoke legislation that allows workers in union jobs to opt out of membership and paying dues, sending it back to the state’s house for final approval. The house voted to pass a similar law last week, but must sign off on final language.