Stocks tumble as Credit Suisse adds to banking sector jitters

European banking stocks tumbled on the news, dragging down the major indexes; the pan-European Stoxx 600 index slid 2.4. percent. In the United States, markets were off sharply in premarket trading, with the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 pointing down more than 1.6 percent.

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged more than 20 percent in premarket trading Wednesday after the Swiss banking giant acknowledged it found “material weakness” in its financial reporting, adding uncertainty to the already jittery banking sector in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

Financial stocks have been shaky in recent days, ever since regulators shut down tech-heavy Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. U.S. authorities stepped in to assure depositors they would be made whole, in a move to stem possible contagion to other banks.