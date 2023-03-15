These companies had billions of dollars at risk in Silicon Valley Bank

Companies were identified based on whether they declared assets with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in regulatory SEC filings (8-K or 6-K filings) between March 10, 2023, and through March 13, 2023. These declarations either listed an explicit monetary sum of assets, a percentage of assets or a qualitative assessment of assets.

In cases where the companies listed an exact amount of assets with SVB, we used that value as the total amount of SVB assets.

In other cases in which a specific percentage of total assets with SVB were listed, we used the company’s most recent 10-K or 10-Q filing to calculate the dollar amount (e.g., if the company listed “2% of cash/cash equivalents,” we estimated that dollar amount using its most recently reported total cash/cash equivalents).

When the company gave an upper estimate of a dollar amount or percentage, we used that upper estimate (e.g., “no more than 1 million/percent” was recorded as 1 million/percent). When the company gave a rough estimate of an amount or percentage (e.g. “mid single-digit millions of dollars/percent”), we made the most conservative estimate consistent with their language: 5 million/percent for “mid single-digit”, 2 million/percent for “low single-digit”.

The share of SVB assets for each company was calculated by dividing the monetary value of SVB assets by the total assets for each company, as listed on the company’s most recent 10-K or 10-Q filings.

We excluded companies that explicitly stated a sum of SVB assets totaling less than $250,000, the FDIC-insured threshold, as well as companies that only listed assets with an international arm of SVB, e.g. SVB-UK. These companies do not represent the totality of companies with stakes in SVB, as many companies have yet to publicly declare their SVB stake in regulatory filings.