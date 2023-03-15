Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A few weeks ago, the UK government produced an analysis of UK pension savings. A slew of miserable headlines about our horrible levels of under-saving followed. But look closely at the numbers, and it seems a fuss about not very much at all: Only 12% of workers are currently forecast to not meet the minimum sum required for retirement.

Things will also be improving all the time thanks to the UK pension auto-enrolment, which is now being extended to 18-year-olds. You’d think the government would be pretty pleased with this. So, why isn’t it? After all, the economy needs us to spend as much (possibly more) now than it needs us to have the ability to spend later.

However, think on this a little and you will see an excellent reason why the government might want everyone to carry on saving. It’s not so you have more, but so it has more. By demanding that people save more, the state may be losing out on some tax revenue up front, but at least in the UK that comes with several mitigating factors.

First, the tax is not forgone; it is just delayed. You can currently withdraw 25% of your pension assets tax-free, but the remainder is taxed as you take it out at your marginal rate of income tax (despite the fact that much of it will have been capital gains, which is taxed at a lower rate to income). And, of course, the more people have in pension savings, the less they will need in welfare payments as they age.

But there is something else here. You may know the old joke about the American bank robber Willie Sutton. Asked by a reporter why he always robbed banks, he apparently replied, “because that is where the money is.” Governments have similar tendencies. Why is the UK always looking at pension funds? Because the larger the pool of pension assets, the larger the potential pool of captive assets for the government to do with as it wishes. It is where the money is.

Look, if you will, to Australia, another country that has a vast pool of pension assets, amounting to 147.4% of GDP in 2021 (in the UK it was 120.5%). In a speech last month, Treasurer Jim Chalmers talked of the superannuation (pension) system in terms of the long-term needs of the economy and the financing of “affordable housing, climate, the care economy and digital.” He was also pretty clear when speaking to the annual Superannuation Lending Roundtable recently: “We see trillions of dollars in workers’ capital, we see government budgets heaving with debt, and there are obvious needs for investment, particularly in areas like housing and energy.”

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating is on side. “Without being heavy handed,” he has said, “there is a requirement of the funds to look at social opportunities.” There is in fact a consultation underway on the purpose of superannuation, which discusses the “significant opportunity for Australia to leverage greater superannuation investment in areas where there is alignment between the best financial interests of members and national economic priorities, particularly given the long-term investment horizon of superannuation funds.”

The consultation ends March 31, but you can see the direction of travel. You could call it co-investing in the long-term needs of Australia. Or you could call it, as opponents do, the state setting the scene for using pension funds as an “off-budget honey pot.”

On to the UK. There is a similar feeling that it just isn’t right for pension money to be sitting around minding its own business when there are socially meaningful things it could be doing instead. Last week, the UK Capital Markets Industry Taskforce noted that UK pension funds aren’t doing what it wants them to (i.e., investing in Britain). In 2000, around 39% of all the shares listed in the UK were owned by UK pension funds and insurers. Now it is only 4%. Worse, UK pension funds hold only 27% of their assets in equities anywhere at all (regulation has pushed them into fixed-income instead), and only 5%-6% in the UK.

Our markets are weaker and cheaper as a result, something we have the ability to fix. The funds, says the Taskforce, should be persuaded back in with a variety of “structural incentives.” However, they’re not the only group that seems to have its eye on the UK’s deep pool of savings.

Enter the Productive Finance Working Group, a committee convened in 2020 whose members include the Bank of England, HM Treasury, the Financial Conduct Authority and of course many of the UK’s big fund management groups. It is there to “develop practical solutions to the barriers to investing in long-term, less liquid assets.” Doing so, says the group, might bring higher returns (assuming the assets are “managed appropriately”), but “could also benefit the wider economy.”

How? “It can support the supply of long-term capital, financial stability and the transition to net zero. Examples of productive assets include research and development, technology, and infrastructure.” The group is also “exploring how Trustees & employers could support this shift” perhaps by “exploring the synergies with the net zero transition and ESG agendas that have an inherently long-term focus.” There’s nothing in here about your pension pot, but the idea that private savings could be directed toward public good (supporting the UK bond and now equity markets, for example) is already out there — and the wording does have something of a honey pot flavor doesn’t it?

This is all good for government, and who knows, one day one government might manage to make state-directed investment a net positive. But is it good for savers?

One of the great joys of the UK and Australian pension systems is the way they allow people to build up private funds they believe they have control over. This government fiddling would take from that. Do this and the money in your pension is not yours, it’ll belong to Jim Chalmers or perhaps Jeremy Hunt. That’s risk number one — that people will no longer feel invested in the system as they do now.

The second is returns. Governments are generally much worse than markets at allocating capital, and we also know that most attempts to limit one’s investment universe also limit returns.

But there is a third danger here. Not that the pension funds will make too little, but they will make too much. Governments are also generally bad at negotiations that involve sharing returns with the private sector. If there is co-investing ahead, it is hard to see the likes of Blackrock or abrdn (members of the Productive Finance Working Group) getting into the game without a guarantee or two.

