Live updates Asian markets down amid unease; Credit Suisse to tap up to $53.7B in loans

Credit Suisse said early Thursday that it would borrow up to $53.7 billion from Switzerland’s central bank to support its business, as market contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank deepens and global authorities look to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. The troubled Swiss bank is much larger and more enmeshed in the global financial system than SVB and Signature Bank of New York.
Asian equities sold off, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and Japan’s bank-heavy Topix down 1.55 and 1.29 percent, respectively, as of about noon local time. Investors flocked to safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds. The Credit Suisse announcement helped limit a possible rout.
Here’s what else to know:
- Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen is set to testify on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Her testimony, starting 10 a.m. Eastern time, was scheduled before the ongoing turmoil and was intended to discuss President Biden’s 2024 budget. However, lawmakers are likely to grill her on the fallout and any risks to the U.S. financial system.
- Market traders still expect the European Central Bank to hike official interest rates on Thursday, although they have pared their bets on the size of the increase. Traders are betting on a less than 20 percent chance of a 0.5 percentage-point hike in interest rates, according to Reuters, with a 0.25 percentage-point increase seen as more probable.
- The Bank of England has been in contact with its international counterparts and Credit Suisse and is monitoring the situation for any signs of a deepening crisis.
Live contributors End of carousel
6 min ago
6 min ago
8 min ago
8 min ago