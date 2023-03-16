Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Singer Adele once insisted that fame hadn’t changed her — aside from her switching to Waitrose from Tesco. These days, the megastar might not have bothered with the upscale supermarket beloved by middle England. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Waitrose and sister company John Lewis department stores, both national treasures in the UK, are under serious strain. Their struggles were laid bare on Thursday when the John Lewis Partnership, owned by its roughly 80,000 staff via a trust, reported a £234 million ($282.6 million) pre-tax loss in the year to Jan. 28. No bonus is being paid to employees, known as partners, although they did receive a £500 cost-of-living payment in December. Chairman and former communications regulator Sharon White warned of job losses as she ramped up cost cuts.

The company can win back its cherished status, but it must ditch diversions such as its venture into housing and expansion of financial services and stick to its knitting — and I’m not talking about the haberdashery department.

It must sell the sorts of quality products its core customers want, at prices that may not be the cheapest but deliver what they perceive as good value, in an environment where service is second to none. In other words, the John Lewis Partnership can turn its fortunes around by being a better retailer.

Although founded in 1864 by John Lewis as a small drapers shop on London’s Oxford Street, it was his son, Spedan, who created the organization we know today, where staff share profits. It was so successful, in fact, that a decade ago, the government called for Britain to become a “John Lewis economy.”

At that time, its two divisions — the department store and Waitrose supermarkets — were flying. As a private company, John Lewis could invest without having to worry about quarterly reporting. Consequently, for a fusty retailer and staid supermarket, it was able to plunge early into online retail.

More recently, John Lewis assumed that customers’ pandemic purchasing via smartphone would be permanent. Over the last few years, it has closed 16 outlets, including six department stores. As consumers return to IRL shopping, that looks short-sighted. Meanwhile, successive cost cuts have whittled away John Lewis’s famed customer service. With rampant discounting by rivals, it could no longer afford its long-held pledge not to be beaten on price — and its replacements have been underwhelming.

Similarly, Waitrose’s well-heeled consumers were prepared to shop there for its superior ranges and helpful staff. But with gaps on shelves and little to differentiate it from mainstream supermarkets, they have found fewer reasons to visit. A recent plan to spend £100 million cutting the prices on 300 everyday items looks too little too late.

The partnership made a pre-tax loss of £78 million in the year to Jan. 28, compared with a profit of £181 million in the year earlier. It also took a £113 million writedown on the value of Waitrose stores, contributing to the loss after one-time charges of £234 million — far ahead of the £150 million deficit estimated by independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

Net debt including lease liabilities also rose to 4.1 times cashflow. With £1.5 billion of liquidity, the company insists it can continue to invest. But it has burned through £500 million over the past year, and it must pay £350 million of borrowings over the next two years.

The good news is, this bastion of caring capitalism can turn things around.

First, it should ditch White’s goal of generating 40% of profits from new areas by 2030. These projects are distractions. In 2021, the partnership set out plans to build 10,000 rental homes over the next few years. In December, it announced a £500 million joint venture with asset manager Abrdn Plc to deliver the first 1,000. Another significant strand is expanding in financial services. But few retailers, including Britain’s biggest, Tesco Plc, have made this work, and there is little reason why John Lewis should be any different.

Instead, John Lewis should focus on the other tranche of White’s strategy — getting the trading nitty gritty right, with expert advice, inspiring ranges and services for shoppers. “Never Knowingly Undersold,” the price match policy that was retired last year, must be replaced by an equally effective way to demonstrate John Lewis’s value credentials.

Crucially it needs to trim its bloated central costs, which amounted to £1.1 billion in 2022, and reinvest in the areas that matter to customers. This has recently been highlighted by putting a golf club that the partnership has owned for almost a century up for sale.

Another way to ease this transition would be to bring in more retail talent. The partnership this week appointed its first ever chief executive officer, Nish Kankiwala, who has been on its board for the past two years. A former CEO of Hovis, he has consumer goods know-how. But not appointing a heavyweight retailer looks like a missed opportunity.

Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis, recently stepped down. This is an another chance to bring in an experienced shop keeper.

This is crucial to the purpose that White has put at the heart of her strategy. Without a successful business, the partnership won’t be able to deliver Spedan Lewis’s ambition to make employees happy, nor contribute to society, for example, by recruiting people from the care system.

As employers from Amazon.com Inc. to Starbucks Corp. grapple with demands from staff for greater stakes in their businesses through unionization, what happens at John Lewis has implications far beyond middle England.

