Aveanna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $237.8 million in its fourth quarter. The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $451.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $662 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue of $1.84 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $4.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAH

GiftOutline Gift Article