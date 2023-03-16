Dollar General: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $659.1 million. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.96 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.2 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twenty-one analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.42 billion, or $10.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.84 billion.

