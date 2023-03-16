Fortuna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $160.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $128.1 million, or 44 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $681.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSM

GiftOutline Gift Article