Jabil: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $207 million. On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.88 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $2.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL

GiftOutline Gift Article