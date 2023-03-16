KVH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $591,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $36 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $24.1 million, or $1.29 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $138.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVHI

GiftOutline Gift Article