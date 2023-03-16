Lands' End: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The clothing maker posted revenue of $529.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.5 million, or 38 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lands’ End said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $310 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 18 cents to 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion.

