MediWound: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

YAVNE, Israel — YAVNE, Israel — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.6 million, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDWD

GiftOutline Gift Article