Signet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported profit of $277.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $5.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.52 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The jewelry company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $376.7 million, or $6.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.07 to $11.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.84 billion.

