The Children's Place: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. — SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $4.10. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.87 per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $456.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.1 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, The Children’s Place expects its results to range from a loss of $1.90 per share to a loss of $1.60 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $345 million for the fiscal first quarter.

The Children’s Place expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $3 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion.

