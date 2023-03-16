Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $355 million. The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $5.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $5.50 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.41 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $16.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.67 billion.

