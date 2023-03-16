Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Central Bank’s governing council was set on autopilot to hike the official deposit rate by 50 basis points to 3%, and it duly delivered its sixth consecutive hike since July at Thursday’s meeting. While inflation remains a clear and present danger, the central bank is dangerously complacent in ignoring the current banking storm. The euro’s failure to rally against the dollar, despite a bigger rate increase than some had expected, suggests traders are concerned about a possible policy mistake.

Carrying on regardless highlights the growing risk of overtightening policy in the euro region. Quite what the ECB expects to achieve by not offering any guidance whatsoever about what happens next is beyond me. “It is not possible to determine at this point in time what the path will be going forward,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said at the press conference following the decision. The market may well interpret that as suggesting rates won’t go much higher; but it’s no way to communicate policy intentions.

Let’s just hope this is not a repeat of 2011. When Jean-Claude Trichet’s ECB hiked interest rates twice just as the aftershocks of the global financial crisis headed Europe’s way with vengeance, it led directly to the euro zone’s very own sovereign debt meltdown. Separating the ECB’s twin roles of maintaining financial stability from its other mandate of targeting 2% inflation has never been simple. Often, like now, they become intertwined as the banking system creaks with worries about liquidity. And in a region where companies still depend on bank loans rather than capital markets to fund investment, a slump in liquidity can quickly become disinflationary — crushing growth.

It is not all about interest rates either. The ECB has also called time on its super-generous €1.35 trillion ($1.43 trillion) loan facility for banks, Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations, which will come to an end in June. And it commenced quantitative tightening this month - by not reinvesting about €15 billion per month of maturing holdings from the bonds accumulated during quantitative easing. Financial conditions are tightening regardless of where official rates might be. Core inflation is uncomfortably high at a record 5.6% annual pace in February — but the phalanx of economists in the ECB’s Frankfurt towers really ought to see the writing on the wall that inflation is going to come down sharply of its own accord as fear overcomes greed. But there’s not much sign of that yet from the latest forecasts update, although Lagarde emphasized these were completed in early March before the recent turmoil.

Lagarde did her level best to reassure and explain today’s decision, but there is an unmistakable sense of a central bank held hostage by its previous commitment and unable to pivot to accommodate the current deterioration in financial conditions. If the economy does turn down, it has walked straight into a completely avoidable policy mistake. “It was a very large majority decision,” Lagarde said. Misery loves company.

Despite recent calls from Austrian Central Bank Chief Robert Holzmann for three more 50 basis-point hikes after today, the hawks on the governing council will no longer be able to dominate. The clear emphasis in the policy statement away from forward guidance and back firmly to a meeting-by-meeting data-dependent approach is a veiled rebuke. The global fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and now the stress surrounding Credit Suisse Group AG, must mean the ECB can no longer set policy in isolation. But it needs to wake up first.

Investment records are tumbling all over the place presently but one in particular should make inflation hawks blanch — German two-year yields have fallen by an unprecedented 85 basis points over the past week. Inverted yield curves are infamously a harbinger of recession, but it is actually when short maturity yields normalize and resume their regular position of being lower than 10-year levels that economic downturns really begin. The German two- to 10-year curve has disinverted by nearly 40 basis points in a week. This leaves short-dated bonds still some 30 basis points higher in yield than bonds maturing in a decade but conditions are changing at breakneck speed.

The post-pandemic economic recovery has been pretty peachy for the euro area, with a helpful boom in tourism boosted by a splurge of fiscal stimulus. The NextGeneration EU €800 billion ($840 billion) fund has been augmented by individual state efforts as well. Germany is the most expansive with around €200 billion of domestic largesse earmarked.

The fiscal impetus into the euro zone economy is finally working, in direct contrast to the euro crisis of a decade ago, but that does not mean the monetary side of the equation can shut out real world events. The ECB has the unfortunate position of being the first major central bank to have to react on monetary policy following the past week of turmoil — the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meet next week — but it really needs to have the confidence to do less if needed.

