Ballard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia — BURNABY, British Columbia — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Friday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $173.5 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $83.8 million.

Ballard shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 53% in the last 12 months.

