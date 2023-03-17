Hallador Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

For the year, the company reported net income of $18.1 million, or 55 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $362 million.