Tuniu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China — NANJING, China — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported a loss of $636,000 in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $28 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $26.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $8.5 million to $9 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOUR