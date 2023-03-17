Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company files for bankruptcy

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, just a week after the financial company was seized by regulators and customers rushed to withdraw their money.
“The Chapter 11 process will allow SVB Financial Group to preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its prized businesses and assets, especially SVB Capital and SVB Securities,” said William Kosturos, Chief Restructuring Officer for SVB Financial Group. “SVB Capital and SVB Securities continue to operate and serve clients, led by their longstanding and independent leadership teams.”
“SVB Financial Group will continue to work cooperatively with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank,” Mr. Kosturos continued. “We are committed to finding practical solutions to maximize the recoverable value for stakeholders of both entities.”
This is a breaking story and will be updated.