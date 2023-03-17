The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company files for bankruptcy

The bank failed last week, kicking off major turmoil in the financial sector.

By
March 17, 2023 at 9:02 a.m. EDT
Customers stand waiting in line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Mass. (Sophie Park/Bloomberg)
Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, just a week after the financial company was seized by regulators and customers rushed to withdraw their money.

The bankruptcy proceedings only involve SVB Financial Group, the bank’s parent company, which says it believes has $2.2 billion of liquidity. The bankruptcy proceeding does not include SVB Capital, a venture capital private credit entity. It also does not include SVB Securities, a broker-dealer under its own management. And, at present, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, the bank created in the wake of the federal takeover, is operating independently and also isn’t part of the proceedings.

“The Chapter 11 process will allow SVB Financial Group to preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its prized businesses and assets, especially SVB Capital and SVB Securities,” said William Kosturos, Chief Restructuring Officer for SVB Financial Group. “SVB Capital and SVB Securities continue to operate and serve clients, led by their longstanding and independent leadership teams.”

“SVB Financial Group will continue to work cooperatively with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank,” Mr. Kosturos continued. “We are committed to finding practical solutions to maximize the recoverable value for stakeholders of both entities.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

