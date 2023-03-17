Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company files for bankruptcy

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, just a week after the financial company was seized by regulators and customers rushed to withdraw their money.

The bankruptcy proceedings only involve SVB Financial Group, the bank’s parent company, which says it believes has $2.2 billion of liquidity. The bankruptcy proceeding does not include SVB Capital, a venture capital private credit entity. It also does not include SVB Securities, a broker-dealer under its own management. And, at present, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, the bank created in the wake of the federal takeover, is operating independently and also isn’t part of the proceedings.