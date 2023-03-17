Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Britain is becoming a sick society. I don’t mean this merely in a figurative sense, that the country is suffering from an epidemic of depravity and knife crime. (One Old Bailey judge laments that he can’t remember the last time he had to deal with a murder suspect who was more than 20 years old.) I mean it literally.

Sixteen percent of the British labor force — one in six — report that they suffer from long-term health problems. This number has risen by just over a third since 2010, to more than 7 million from 5.2 million, and it shows no sign of reversing, as it has in other European countries. The long-term sick not only experience persistently lower labor-force participation (more than a quarter of economically inactive people are sick), but are also less productive when they do work, gravitating to part-time jobs and working fewer hours.

This is a serious economic problem as well as a human tragedy, since health and wealth are closely aligned.

Since 1750, life expectancy and productivity have advanced almost in lock-step — the population has increased by about 2% a year (driven largely by a near doubling of life expectancy) and productivity has risen by 1.5% a year. Economic progress led to better health, and better health powered economic progress. Today, the advance has slowed to a crawl: The economy is stagnating, and life expectancy in the UK (81) has increased by just eight weeks since 2011.

The future doesn’t look any better. The biggest growth in long-term illness has been in the 16-24 age cohort, with numbers rising by 50% compared with one-third in the overall population. Fully one in eight 16-24-year-olds claim that they are suffering from long-term health problems — as high a percentage you find in the 25-49 cohort. This is largely driven by mental health issues, though rising levels of obesity among the young also play a part. Given these are vital years for acquiring skills and establishing work habits, long-term sickness could easily lead to a lifetime of unemployment.

One of the main aims of UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s budget was to address the problem captured by two glaring figures: Britain has 1 million job vacancies (hence all those queues and interminable telephone holds), but more than 7 million adults (excluding students) who are not in work.

Indeed, he announced measures to reform disability rules so that disabled people can get back into work more easily. He acknowledged the prevalence of new health scourges such as musculoskeletal problems and mental-health issues. He made money available to encourage companies to provide better occupational health. He announced pilot schemes for “health hubs” where people could go for advice, particularly on mental health and back problems, without a doctor’s referral. He also rattled the sabre of “more intensive conditionality” to prevent people from taking advantage of the system.

The government deserves to be praised for recognizing that health is a big problem, and for trying to tackle it from so many different angles. But the crisis is unlikely to be solved with any time soon. Britain’s health troubles are deeply rooted in its regional disparities, over-strained National Health Service and low productivity.

The problem of poor health is inseparable from the problem of poverty. Britain has a high level of social inequality compared with other rich countries (rich Britons can expect to live 15 years longer than poor Britons), a high level of regional inequality (some parts of the UK are poorer than Eastern Europe) and a high level of childhood poverty. Bad nutrition leads to heart problems, obesity and diabetes. Damp homes encourage breathing problems, particularly if they are infected with black mold, an epidemic in social housing. A dead-end economy encourages drug taking (Dundee, Scotland has the highest incidence of drug deaths in Europe).

Health problems are particularly bad in former industrial towns in the North, Wales and Scotland, where a long tradition of manual labor was followed by a wrenching process of deindustrialization that led not only to high unemployment but a widespread sense of hopelessness. In these regions, many people can spend a third of their lives in a state of ill health.

The dismal state of the NHS is entrenching problems. Britain has one of the lowest ratios of both doctors and hospital beds to patients in the OECD. Waiting lists have doubled since 2016, and hospitals are now carrying out 12% fewer operations than before the pandemic. These problems negate two of the great virtues of a free national health service — catching diseases early and getting sick people back into work.

The difficulty of getting through to GP surgeries on the phone means that some people simply give up. Long waiting lists for elective surgery mean that conditions can worsen and holding down a job can prove impossible. The recent spate of strikes over pay and conditions for nurses and junior doctors will only exacerbate things. Getting healthcare is turning into an evolutionary race in which, perversely, only the fittest survive.

Britain’s health problems also stem from its long-term productivity problems. Low productivity means that there is less money to invest in what Andy Haldane, the former chief economist for the Bank of England, calls the country’s “immune system,” not least the NHS. It traps people in low-paying and repetitive jobs. And poor productivity and poor health reinforce each other in a cycle of decline: The worse the condition of the workforce, the less likely you are to be able to attract revitalizing investment.

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister but one, was fond of quoting Cicero’s injunction about the health of the population being the supreme law (“salus populi suprema lex esto”). The deteriorating health of Britain is not only the supreme condemnation of recent government policy but may prove to be the toughest barrier to improving the economy long-term.

