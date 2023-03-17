Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been more than a decade since the Internet generation became accustomed to paid subscriptions with Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix. It made sense when Apple Music and Spotify joined in, charging for unlimited music streaming. Some people even got into box subscriptions through the likes of beauty and trinkets box FabFitFun or grooming products box DollarShaveClub. But the subscription economy has finally gone too far. It has now expanded to include free iced tea with a $11.99 monthly Panera subscription, free delivery of 7-Eleven snacks for $5.95 a month or Chinese-American food from PF Chang’s for a monthly $6.99. It doesn’t end there. Companies from Sweetgreen Inc. to Sephora now offer subscriptions for discounts on orders or free same-day delivery.

If it feels like you’re drowning in subscriptions, you aren’t wrong. It’s hard to keep track and, even if you do, you may eat at Panera a lot less than you thought after the first few months of guzzling free tea. For some companies, that’s part of the calculation, plus there’s the bonus of scooping up data on consumers while having them pay for the privilege of free delivery. What a steal!For retailers, subscription programs as opposed to free rewards programs make business sense. But at a time when people are cutting back on their spending, retailers have a higher bar to jump to convince stretched consumers to spend extra cash amid all the subscription noise.

So why are you suddenly seeing everyone offer some kind of subscription program? There’s a few reasons. The cost to lure in new customers has skyrocketed over the last couple of years as companies and states curb data tracking. Apple Inc.’s mobile operating software allowed customers to opt-out of tracking, limiting how much data marketers collect. Mozilla and Google started to phase out third-party cookies on their networks, further curtailing data collection. California passed a privacy law in 2018, which set a precedent that other states have followed.

Companies cut off from their old data pipes are looking for new ways to learn about us and sell us things. That means they need more data collected directly from us and with our consent. Turns out that subscription programs not only allow them to get our consent to share our information, but we also agree to pay them for that data in return for free perks. Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime membership has proven to the industry that subscription programs are a great money maker. Amazon instantly added billions of dollars to its subscription revenues when it raised the cost of Prime last year from $119 to $139 for US members. Companies new to the subscription game are seeing results too: Sweetgreen co-founder Nicolas Jammet told investors in December that Sweetpass subscribers made about five more transactions during their one-month pilot last year than they had previously.The hope for companies is that super-users are balanced off by those who don’t quite use the subscription perks as much. So maybe a portion of shoppers rack up purchases at 7-Eleven and get the full bang for their buck; another chunk passively pays for the subscription and forgets to use it. Retailers and restaurants have pretty decent odds that people will subscribe and forget. Market research firm C+R Research found last year that people pay an average of $219 a month in subscriptions, over $100 more than they estimated.

As people return to working from an office and seeing friends in person, the hope is that subscriptions will help drive routine purchases. But many pre-pandemic routines are gone. Most people have hybrid work schedules where they’re in an office for part of the week and working from home part of the week. Maybe a Sweetgreen subscription worked in the old days of a traditional workweek, but these days? Not so much when you can make a salad at home and you’ve just splurged on an upcoming summer trip.

Even for those subscriptions that we absolutely want, the preponderance of choice can be bewildering. With Showtime’s Yellowjackets; HBO Max’s Succession; and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso all premiering at the same time, plus live sports and (of course) Netflix, you will easily find yourself shelling out more than $100 to enjoy your evening favorites. And then, there’s the kids’ subscriptions. Not the cheaper, unbundled future people were hoping for.With a looming economic downturn, people are looking to cut costs, opting for cheaper alternatives and dropping little luxuries. Add to that subscription fatigue, and companies will need to think more creatively about how they can help consumers save either time or money. It’s finally time for the subscription economy to go into reverse. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

