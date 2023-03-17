In February, the labor-force participation rate for Americans ages 25 to 54 hit 83.1%, surpassing its pre-pandemic, pre-recession peak — which never happened during the past two economic expansions. This is something to celebrate: The US is back to work!

Not all of the US, though. The 25-to-54 age group is the core of the labor force, often referred to as “prime age.” But there are 58 million working Americans outside of it, 21 million younger and 37 million older. Their experience during the pandemic has been more complicated and helps explain the labor shortages, the so-called Great Resignation and other interesting phenomena of the past couple of years.

Teenagers are now substantially more likely to be in the labor force than before the pandemic, so they’re not the issue. But participation rates for those ages 20 to 24 and above 55 are still well short of where they were in February 2020.

The labor-force participation rate is the estimated percentage of the US civilian, non-institutional population — that is, not including uniformed military and prison inmates — that either has a job or is actively looking for one. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics also calculates what it calls the employment-population ratio, which is just what it sounds like.(1) It has followed a pandemic trajectory similar to that of labor-force participation, although as of February the prime-age ratio was still 0.1 percentage point short of its January 2020 cyclical peak.

What’s up with the young adults and those older than 55? To understand, it can help to look at narrower slices of the age distribution than those shown above. Most of these age-group statistics are available only without the seasonal adjustments that make month-to-month changes comprehensible and thus usually ignored in monthly jobs-report commentary. But it has been three years since Covid-19 began to affect labor markets in the US, making this a good time to look at what has changed. (After a couple of years of making these charts, I have also learned that there’s a lot of month-to-month noise for the smaller age groups, which is why this compares December-to-February averages rather than just the February numbers.)

As I’ve written before, the older-than-55 group has not experienced across-the-board declines. Americans in their late 50s and early 60s are actually more likely to be in the labor force and working than before the pandemic. It’s only those 65 and older who aren’t, which amid a pandemic that has exacted more than 75% of its toll in the US (and almost 90% in recent months) among that age group seems rational and reasonable and not easily reversed.

Another big contributor to the declines for the 55-and-older group as a whole has been its shifting age composition. Most baby boomers are now 65 or older, while the 55-to-59 age group, which has much higher participation and employment rates, is now made up mostly of the less numerous members of Generation X. If you adjust for aging by holding each narrower age group’s share of the 55-and-older population constant, most of the participation decline since February 2020 disappears.

What all this means, essentially, is that there’s not a whole lot that can be done about the 55-and-older labor-force participation decline. The dropouts during the pandemic have been mostly 65 or older and aren’t getting any younger, and barring the arrival of a big wave of immigrants in their 40s and early 50s, the older-than-55 group is going to keep skewing older until the millennials start turning 55 in the mid-2030s.

The decline among young adults is a different story. As the second chart above makes clear, it’s not just the 20-to-24 group that’s affected, with those in their late 20s seeing even bigger declines in participation and employment. There haven’t been big shifts in the age distribution within either group, so composition effects aren’t to blame. It’s simply more than 400,000 Americans in their 20s missing from the labor force, people who should be at the beginning of long careers, not fading into the sunset.

It could also be at least partly measurement error — the numbers for these narrower age groups are, as already noted, pretty noisy, and with the response rate to the monthly Current Population Survey from which all these statistics are derived falling from 82.3% before the pandemic to 71% now, they may also be getting less reliable.

But it’s certainly plausible that people near the beginning of their careers would have been especially set back by a pandemic (and reaction to it) that initially threw them out of jobs at a higher rate than other age groups and interrupted the hiring of college and high school graduates. Anna Crockett and Jason Saving of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in one of the few pieces I’ve found that has been written about the phenomenon, offered these explanations in December 2021:

One is that they may have experienced labor market “scarring” and seen their skill sets erode to the point where they can no longer find work for the wage they used to receive. Another possibility is that COVID-era safety nets were sufficiently generous that some individuals may have been incentivized not to work. A third is that young adults may have been disproportionately pulled into elder care or child care responsibilities.

On the flip side, demand for labor has been quite high since early 2021, with pay rising fastest for young and low-wage workers. This has been enough to drive participation and employment gains for teenagers, but after decades of declines they were starting from quite a low level, with a labor-force participation rate of just 36.7% in February 2020. For those in their 20s, the crosscurrents seem to have resulted so far in declines. Reversing them will probably require continued strong labor demand, which given the unsettled financial and economic environment of the moment might not be in the cards.

(1) No, I don’t know why one is called a rate and the other a ratio.

