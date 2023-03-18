Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The economic facts don’t favor the UK’s ruling Conservative party. At the next general election, the Labour opposition will ask voters: “Are you and your family better off than you were 14 years ago?” The answer is likely to be a firm “No.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By 2024, living standards are set to fall by the greatest amount over a two-year period since records began. Double-digit inflation may, as the Office for Budget Responsibility optimistically predicts, dip below 3% by year’s end, but in the meantime real wages are being hit. Historically, the Tories prosper at the polls when the housing market is buoyant. Yet prices are now tumbling, and rising mortgage rates are hitting homeowners in the pocket. Even UK mortality rates are going backwards by comparison with the rest of the G7, minus America.

The Tories can point to one undoubted success, an improvement in education standards — but school students don’t vote. Britons are paying more tax but seeing public services cut after years of Tory austerity. The feel-good factor that brings electoral triumphs will be sorely absent next year.

So can the Tories turn around their double-digit opinion poll deficit? Their chief strategist Isaac Levido, who masterminded their 2019 electoral triumph, thinks that there is a “steep and narrow” path to victory if the government can deliver on the public’s priorities. Labour’s lead is softer than it looks, and Keir Starmer is no Tony Blair.

First, there is the leadership factor. The Tories have to show voters that No. 10 is under competent management after a year of chaos under the party-loving chancer Boris Johnson and the reckless Liz Truss. With the technocratic, teetotal Rishi Sunak at the helm, that is almost mission accomplished.

Second, the voters have suffered six years of political turmoil since Brexit: Now they want to live in less interesting times. Abroad, the prime minister is easing post-Brexit tensions with Europe and has won the trust of the White House as a straight dealer over Northern Ireland. At home, a pay deal with unions representing striking nurses and ambulance drivers should act as a benchmark settlement for a host of other labor disputes that have given rise to headlines about “Broken Britain.”

A period of quiescence if not silence from Conservative MPs is required too. Miraculously, party discipline seems to have been restored for the moment — despite noises off from Johnson and Truss and their supporters. But watch this space.

Third, the government must deliver. Four out of Sunak’s five New Year promises — halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing public debt and cutting NHS waiting lists — could be fulfilled by election day. “There’s no path to success for the Conservatives unless we have a reputation for economic competence,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told a meeting of backbench Conservatives MPs after he delivered the annual budget on Wednesday.

The margins between success and failure, however, are slim. Hunt boasted that the UK will avoid recession this year, but after bank crises in the US and Switzerland, an international credit crunch cannot be ruled out. As it is, Hunt will be lucky to meet his own rule for debt to be falling as a share of GDP.

The prime minister’s fifth pledge, stopping small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel, looks like a hostage to fortune. The government is trying every legal dodge and employing all the wiles of diplomacy to stem the influx. Voters who defected from Labour to the Conservatives at the last election over Brexit and immigration want results, but the courts may ultimately frustrate their wishes.

A fourth way to beat Labour is, of course, by joining them. Many of Hunt’s budget measures this week could have come from the opposition handbook.

For most years of Tory rule, corporation taxes have been progressively reduced. Now Hunt is raising them to 25% from 19% — close to the level it was under Labour before the Tories came to power. So far, so social democratic.

When Labour proposed an energy price cap some years ago, its leader was denounced as “Marxist” by the then Tory prime minister, David Cameron. On Wednesday, Hunt extended the £2,500 energy price guarantee for another three months. We are all Marxists now, it seems. Labour also proposed a windfall tax on energy companies, which was denounced for chilling investment. The Tories have duly delivered it.

Hunt has a magpie eye for Labour’s most attractive policies. The Opposition’s “party of the family” pledge to provide better childcare prompted him to stump up £4 billion. He is offering 30 hours a week of free childcare to parents of one- and two-year-olds. Ostensibly, the rationale is to get parents back to work to ease labour shortages. In reality, it is a major extension of the welfare state.

But two can play the imitation game. Labour leader Starmer, who once favored a second referendum on membership of the European Union, now won’t even countenance a return to its single market. Labour favors the Trident independent nuclear deterrent, backs military aid to Ukraine and flourishes the Union Flag. The opposition now favors restrictions on migration too.

Hunt’s budget had a reasonable reception in the opinion polls — voters applaud the retention of the subsidy for fuel bills, the freeze in fuel duty and the extension of nursery care. However, the Tories’ own poll ratings have not improved. For not all Conservative imitations of Labour are flattering. “In normal times, public spending should not exceed 37% of GDP,” the arch-Thatcherite Sunak once declared. Yet the OBR predicts the tax burden is on course to reach the highest level since the end of the Second World War, when Labour’s prime minister, Clement Attlee, was in power.

More than three million people are being dragged into paying income tax after tax thresholds were frozen — a type of fiscal legerdemain once favored by Labour chancellors. Another 2.1 million will start paying income at the higher 40% rate, and a further 350,000 will pay the 45% top rate. The Sunak plan has always been to cut taxes before the election but only after stabilizing the finances. But it’s getting very late for giveaways to have much effect.

At the election, No. 10 hopes that the voters will reward the prime minister for competence. Unless growth returns, though, their bank balances will point them in another direction.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

