Elon Musk styles himself a forward-looking entrepreneur of the 21st century, but deep down, he keeps following the lead of long-dead tycoons. Case in point: Musk has purchased land outside of Austin, Texas, in order to build a model community for his employees. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A company town? How quaint. For much of the nation’s history, numerous industrial magnates have succumbed to this temptation. Convinced of their own brilliance, they have built utopias in their own image, places where workers can live and play under the watchful eyes of a wealthy benefactor.

Beware, Elon. Far from serving as a “city upon a hill” for all the world to see, these experiments have a funny way of becoming a monument to the vanity and hubris of their founders.

In the United States, the tradition of a capitalist planned community arguably began with wealthy Bostonians eager to jumpstart the nation’s industrial revolution. These men abhorred the British model of squalid industrial cities filled with workers toiling in what poet William Blake styled “dark satanic mills.”

Instead, they hoped to build factories in bucolic settings, powered by the rivers outside of Boston. Rather than rely on a hardened proletariat, they hired young farmers’ daughters from the surrounding countryside to tend the machines. They housed them in dormitories run like capitalist convents. Those who strayed from the path of righteousness — or failed to work the requisite hours — would be sent home.

This model achieved its purest expression with the establishment of Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1826, named after Francis Cabot Lowell, one of the state’s leading industrialists. As word spread of the experiment, foreign dignitaries made pilgrimages to the new city, drawn by tales of an industrial Eden.

Charles Dickens, no stranger to factories, marveled during his visit at the workers’ healthy and cheerful appearance. Comparing Lowell with the industrial conurbations of England, he described a contrast “between the Good and Evil, the living light and deepest shadow.”

By mid-century, though, Lowell’s factories began to lose their pristine veneer. Low-priced competitors induced managers to speed up the machines and cut wages. Strikes shuttered the factories, prompting owners to hire cheaper immigrants to tend the machines. By the 1850s, Lowell looked much like any other working-class city.

In his history of Lowell and other company towns, Hardy Green observed that for most paternalistic experiments in this vein, “there can be no such utopias without prosperity” for the people who live there. Every succeeding generation of idealistic entrepreneurs learned this lesson the hard way.

Consider the fate of George Pullman’s model town outside of Chicago. Pullman built an enormous fortune in the Gilded Age manufacturing luxurious sleeping cars for the nation’s railroads. Hoping to avoid the violent strife of that era’s labor relations, he bought thousands of acres outside of Chicago and developed a neat and tidy model town. It featured well-made brick buildings for Pullman’s workers, a library filled with books donated by the great man himself, and the most modern amenities.

Pullman maintained total control over the town, hand-picking its officials and the board of education; he also owned all the real estate, which he rented to workers at market rates. Richard Ely, a progressive economist, had reservations when he visited Pullman’s community, concluding that the “the idea of Pullman is un-American. It is benevolent, well-wishing feudalism...”

When hard times arrived in the 1890s, the serfs revolted. Pullman slashed wages more than most factory owners but refused to lower rents on company-owned houses. Workers, no longer able to afford housing and furious about long hours for low pay, went on strike in 1894. Other railroad employees soon joined in solidarity, refusing to work on trains carrying Pullman’s cars.

By the summer of 1894, much of the rail system in the Midwest was paralyzed by violent clashes between strikers, militias and strikebreakers happening almost daily. The federal government eventually intervened to break the strike. By the time it was all over, dozens had died, ruining Pullman’s reputation.

The following year, social reformer Jane Addams described how Pullman, “who had been dined and feted…as the creator of a model town, as the friend and benefactor of the workingmen, was now execrated by the workingmen through the entire country.”

In 1897, an ailing Pullman, fearful that vengeful former employees might desecrate his grave, drew up plans to be buried deep inside a massive, impenetrable concrete and steel crypt. And so he was entombed when he died later that year.

Chocolate mogul Milton Hershey built a model company town in Pennsylvania that lasted considerably longer than most such experiments. It offered employees many amenities: a zoo, playgrounds, and homes for purchase, not rent.

But Hershey obsessively monitored his employees’ personal lives, sending private detectives to record everything from alcohol use to extramarital affairs. He was, one admirer noted, a “beneficent Jove,” an entrepreneurial god who turned candy bars into do-gooding gold.

When the Great Depression hit, Hershey continued to rack up profits even as he cut wages and bonuses. His formerly docile workers, now facing hard times, decided to unionize in 1937. A short strike followed that ended when local dairy farmers — who supplied milk for the famous chocolate — stormed the factory and brutally beat the strikers. The event paved the way for federal intervention and eventually, unionization. But it also dealt Hershey’s public image a blow from which he never fully recovered.

So it went with other industrialists who sought to build communities in their own image. Henry Ford, eager to secure a stable supply of rubber for his cars’ tires, bought up land in the Brazilian jungle where a community of local workers would tap rubber trees and live under his benevolent rule. He called the settlement “Fordlandia.”

Ford’s managers tried to implement the great man’s vision for the place, regulating morality and putting the locals on an austere vegetarian diet of oatmeal, canned peaches, rice and whole-wheat bread. The Brazilians rioted on multiple occasions. Ford poured more money into his jungle city, but to no avail: The settlement never produced a bit of rubber and was abandoned in the 1940s after his death.

If Musk wants his own company town to thrive, he should be guided by the lessons of his forebears: Keep your ego in check, don’t inflict your personal values on employees, don’t cut wages while raking in profit, and don’t make the place a laboratory for harebrained ideas. Pretty obvious, but — judging by his chaotic takeover of Twitter Inc. — likely a challenge for the richest man on the planet.

Stephen Mihm, a professor of history at the University of Georgia, is coauthor of “Crisis Economics: A Crash Course in the Future of Finance.”

