Athenex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 20, 2023 at 8:17 a.m. EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Athenex Inc. (ATNX) on Monday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.28. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and to extinguish debt, came to $3.38 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $103.4 million, or $15.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $102.8 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at $19.

