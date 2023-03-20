Foot Locker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $19 million.
The shoe store posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $342 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.76 billion.
Foot Locker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.65 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL