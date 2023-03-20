Navigator Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
For the year, the company reported net income of $53.5 million, or 69 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $395.1 million.
