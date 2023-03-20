How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/20/2023

Wall Street closed higher after regulators pushed together two huge banks over the weekend and made other moves to build confidence in the struggling industry.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 34.93 points, or 0.9%, to 3,951.57.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 382.60 points, or 1.2%, to 32,244.58.
The Nasdaq composite rose 45.02 points, or 0.4%, to 11,675.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.10 points, or 1.1%, to 1,744.99.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 112.07 points, or 2.9%.
The Dow is down 902.67 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,209.06 points, or 11.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 16.26 points, or 0.9%.